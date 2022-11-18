BD, Nigeria trade volume hits $65 million: NSC

The executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, has said the trade volume for Nigeria and Bangladesh reached $65million in 2021.

The Shippers Council boss stated this in Abuja when he received in audience, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Masudur Rahman, Nigerian leading newspaper Leadership reported on Wednesday.

Jime said most of the trade were in textile, pharmaceutical, rubber, mainly imported from Bangladesh, while Nigeria exported solid minerals.

This is even as he has proposed a partnership deal with Bangladesh in areas such as Inland Dry Port and expertise in managing Vehicle Transit Area management.

Speaking at the function, Jime said Nigeria and Bangladesh share a lot in common such as laws and it would be a good collaboration if the Nigeria can get the expertise of Bangladesh in areas such as managing the Inland Dry Port across the country.

He also noted that the robust relationship between the two countries as members of D8 countries, would be improved upon when this partnership is actualised.

Also speaking, Rahman said Bangladesh was also ready to partner with Nigeria in shipping as the country is known for building its own ships and having a larger shipyard.

Also speaking at the event, the president, Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum (NBBTF), Arc. Bob Achanya, said: "this visit with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh is about facilitating and exploring ways and means of supporting your organization's growing successes at managing these complex drivers of the national economy within the context of the expanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh and the South-South cooperation framework.

"There are so many reasons why we can relate with Bangladesh in this space: 'With more than 166 million people, Bangladesh is ranked as the 8th most populous country in the world (Worldometer, 2021). It covers a land area of 147,570 km2, and its density of 1265 people per km2 makes it one of the most densely populated countries in the world (World Population Review, 2020)."





















