Vietnam keen to develop Sylhet tea industry

SYLHET, Nov 17: Vietnam has expressed interest, in working with Sylhet, for the development of tea industries of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien expressed his country's interest while paying a courtesy call on Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury at Sylhet Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday.

He also expressed eagerness to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries, particularly focusing on Sylhet, and improve the quality of Bangladesh's and Vietnam's tea industries.

During the meeting, they also held a cordial discussion about working jointly in tourism, information technology, development of the civic amenities and in modern city management.

SCC Councillor Mohammad Toufique Box, Syed Toufiqul Hadi, Foyful Amin and high officials concerned of the city corporation were present there. -UNB











