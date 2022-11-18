

Real estate, furniture expo kicks off in Ctg

Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Managing Editor of The Purbokone Limited, Wahed Malek, Managing Editor of Dainik Azadi, Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Founder of P2P and Managing Director of GPH Ispat, Abdul Qayyum, Vice President of REHAB, Sadman Saika Sefa, Chairman of P2P Family, P2P Managing Director Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Musician and actor Partha Barua, film actress Aparna Ghosh and Invited guests jointly inaugurated the expo by cutting the cake and ribbon.

P2P Director Mustafa Aminul Islam, Director Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director (Planning & Design) Ratan Mondal, Director (Engineering & Instruction) Engineer Nazim Uddin Khan, CFO Mohammad Sarfraz, AGM Ramen Das, Head Of Business Rubayet bin Abedin, Head of Brand Yad Islam, Sales Marketing and Communication Department Consultant Mohammad Hasan, Peers Communication Executive Director Nirjhar Chowdhury, Human Resource Manager Aminul Hasan were present on the occasion among others.

Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P said, "P2P working with the slogan of 'planning to completion' in Chattogram. Build Expo-2022 has been organized for the second time in Chattogram with an exhibition of building construction, interior design, building materials and furniture and exclusive offers and discounts. Complete construction, renovation or reconstruction of old buildings and all types of consultancy from the beginning to the end and opportunity to receive the advice of skilled and experienced engineers has been kept at the expo."

Apart from this, this expo includes the exhibition of building materials, rods, cement, tiles, sanitary items, home furniture, home decor, curtains, lighting, etc.

GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P-360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac, P2P Furniture and more than 30 companies producing building materials have participated in the expo.

Suzan, Casarica Furnishing, Opel Itali, RM Metal, Innovative Decor and Barcode Restaurant Group participated in the expo as co-sponsors. The expo will run till 10 pm on November 20.











CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: A 4-day long real estate and furniture fair 'Build Expo 2022' started on Thursday at the city's GEC Convention Center with a grand display of all types of construction and housing industry products, engineering and architectural services.Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Managing Editor of The Purbokone Limited, Wahed Malek, Managing Editor of Dainik Azadi, Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Founder of P2P and Managing Director of GPH Ispat, Abdul Qayyum, Vice President of REHAB, Sadman Saika Sefa, Chairman of P2P Family, P2P Managing Director Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Musician and actor Partha Barua, film actress Aparna Ghosh and Invited guests jointly inaugurated the expo by cutting the cake and ribbon.P2P Director Mustafa Aminul Islam, Director Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director (Planning & Design) Ratan Mondal, Director (Engineering & Instruction) Engineer Nazim Uddin Khan, CFO Mohammad Sarfraz, AGM Ramen Das, Head Of Business Rubayet bin Abedin, Head of Brand Yad Islam, Sales Marketing and Communication Department Consultant Mohammad Hasan, Peers Communication Executive Director Nirjhar Chowdhury, Human Resource Manager Aminul Hasan were present on the occasion among others.Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P said, "P2P working with the slogan of 'planning to completion' in Chattogram. Build Expo-2022 has been organized for the second time in Chattogram with an exhibition of building construction, interior design, building materials and furniture and exclusive offers and discounts. Complete construction, renovation or reconstruction of old buildings and all types of consultancy from the beginning to the end and opportunity to receive the advice of skilled and experienced engineers has been kept at the expo."Apart from this, this expo includes the exhibition of building materials, rods, cement, tiles, sanitary items, home furniture, home decor, curtains, lighting, etc.GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P-360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac, P2P Furniture and more than 30 companies producing building materials have participated in the expo.Suzan, Casarica Furnishing, Opel Itali, RM Metal, Innovative Decor and Barcode Restaurant Group participated in the expo as co-sponsors. The expo will run till 10 pm on November 20.