BB warns action against people involved with hundi

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday warned of legal action against people sending remittance to the country through illegal channels, the central bank said in a statement.

Remittance falls in the fourth consecutive month in October this year as dishonest people are sending foreign currency through hundi or illegal channel. Bangladesh Bank said this is punishable offence as it is adversely impacting the country's economy.

It urged expatriates and their family members to send their hard earned foreign currency through legal ways or banking channels to the country instead of using hundi. It also said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) would take necessary action as per laws if it found evidence of involvement of any person with hundi business or using illegal channel for sending foreign currency to the country.

The government and the BB have taken various measures to prevent inflow of remittance through informal channels, but the efforts are yet to be successful on a large scale, BB statement said.

The inflow of remittance declined despite the fact that the government has increased cash incentive for remittance. It dropped by 7.37 per cent to $1.52 billion in October, the fourth month of the current financial year 2022-2023, from $1.64 billion in the same month of the past financial year.

The inflow of remittance in October was the lowest after February 2022 when it was at $1.49 billion.

On January 1, the government increased cash incentive on remittance to 2.5 per cent from 2 per cent to encourage migrants to send more money through the formal channel. In FY22, the inflow dropped to $21.03 billion from $24.78 billion in the previous financial year 2020-2021 that created a panic on the financial market.















