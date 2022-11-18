Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB warns action against people involved with hundi

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday warned of legal action against people sending remittance to the country through illegal channels, the central bank said in a statement.
Remittance falls in the fourth consecutive month in October this year as dishonest people are sending foreign currency through hundi or illegal channel. Bangladesh Bank said this is  punishable offence  as it is adversely impacting the country's economy.
It urged expatriates and their family members to send their hard earned foreign currency through legal ways or banking channels to the country instead of using hundi. It also said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) would take necessary action as per laws if it found evidence of involvement of any person with hundi business or using illegal channel for sending foreign currency to the country.
The government and the BB have taken various measures to prevent inflow of remittance through informal channels, but the efforts are yet to be successful on a large scale, BB statement said.
The inflow of remittance declined despite the fact that the government has increased cash incentive for remittance. It dropped by 7.37 per cent to $1.52 billion in October, the fourth month of the current financial year 2022-2023, from $1.64 billion in the same month of the past financial year.
The inflow of remittance in October was the lowest after February 2022 when it was at $1.49 billion.
On January 1, the government increased cash incentive on remittance to 2.5 per cent from 2 per cent to encourage migrants to send more money through the formal channel. In FY22, the inflow dropped to $21.03 billion from $24.78 billion in the previous financial year 2020-2021 that created a panic on the financial market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selling LPG cylinders as scrap poses huge risks
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
BD, India’s Meghalaya to reopen border haat
BSEC okays ABG as strategic investor of CSE
Startup to invest Tk 5cr to promote green business
Stocks rise on buying
BD emphasizes diversifying exports for smooth LDC graduation


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft