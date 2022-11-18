Japan to set up ship recycling facilities in Ctg



Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki discuss bilateral issues at the Industries Ministry in the city on Thursday, said a press release.

Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki at the Industries Ministry in the city on Thursday, said a press release.

During the meeting, Humayun mentioned Bangladesh's historical friendly relations with Japan and said that Japan is making an important contribution to the socio-economic development and industrialisation of Bangladesh.

Ito Naoki said Japan will help Bangladesh in all possible ways to comply with the conditions of 'The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (The Hong Kong Convention)'.

He presented multiple alternative proposals for setting up ship recycling facilities in Chattagram Mirsarai and Sitakund areas.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Sheikh Faizul Amin and Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) Shah Md. Imdadul Haque, among others, were present on the occasion.











Japan will set up ship recycling facilities, specially treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF), in Chattogram area.Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki at the Industries Ministry in the city on Thursday, said a press release.During the meeting, Humayun mentioned Bangladesh's historical friendly relations with Japan and said that Japan is making an important contribution to the socio-economic development and industrialisation of Bangladesh.Ito Naoki said Japan will help Bangladesh in all possible ways to comply with the conditions of 'The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (The Hong Kong Convention)'.He presented multiple alternative proposals for setting up ship recycling facilities in Chattagram Mirsarai and Sitakund areas.Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Sheikh Faizul Amin and Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) Shah Md. Imdadul Haque, among others, were present on the occasion.