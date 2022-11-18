Video
BB Governor sees no forex crisis from Jan 2023

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB)  governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said there will be no foreign exchange crisis from January 2023 next, as the country's exports and remittances is overtaking imports.
He said this while speaking on the state of financial sector at a national seminar on LDC Graduation, organized by Economic Relations Division (ERD)in the city on Thursday.
Rouf said Bangladesh Bank investigation found an unusual rise of imports over $8 billion since beginning of this year. After looking into the matter and checking imports, the country's imports fell to $5 billion, which is usual. 'We found in the investigation that some goods were imported with 20 per cent to 200 per cent over-invoicing. Import volume fell as we checked such incidents,' he said.
Bangladesh Bank is also working to check both under-invoicing and over-invoicing to check foreign exchange smuggling, and revenue earning, the governor said.
'There is restriction on LC opening, and the central bank is only looking into the LCs' values and actual market value of goods and this will continue to check foreign exchange smuggling through hundi,' he said.
Planning minister MA Mannan was chief guest in the programme. Principal secretary Ahmed Kaikaus, FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin, and ERD secretary Sharifa Khan also spoke in the event.


