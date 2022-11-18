Singapore keen to invest more in BD energy sector

Singapore has shown keen interest to increase investment in the country's different sectors, including investing in energy and infrastructure development, said Prime Minister's adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Thursday.

He has also emphasized on signing of free trade agreement between the two friendly nations. Bangladesh and Singapore have already inked a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with an emphasis on development in 16 sectors," he mentioned.

"Though Singapore is a small country, it has many successful projects, including airport, railway. The country has expressed its keenness to increase investment in energy sector, especially in renewable energy. It also expressed eagerness to explore new areas of cooperation," he said.

Salman said it while talking to reporters after meeting with Singaporean Transportation Minister and Minister in Charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) building in the city.

The Singaporean minister is currently visiting Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of establishment of diplomatic ties between two friendly nations.

The Southeast Asian island nation is also interested in sourcing high skilled manpower including digital connectivity and services, technology transfer and looks forward to harnessing the possibilities to raise it to the next level.

Salman said they have discussed various bilateral issues, including investment in Bay Terminal and signing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two friendly nations.

During the meeting, he urged Singaporean entrepreneurs to make larger investments in Bangladesh's economic zones (EZs) now around 100 such zones being developed.

The Singaporean Minister applauded the sustained economic growth of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and stressed the importance of further deepening and widening the economic relations between the two countries.

He said Singaporean's keenness on working in the areas of infrastructure development, energy sector, data mining and various high skilled areas such as digital connectivity and services, technology transfer for further enhancement of bilateral relations.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and other high level officials of the two countries attended the meeting.












