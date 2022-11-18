Video
BD earns $2.77m from cement exports in July-Oct

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

During the first four months (July and October) of FY22-23 (July-June), Bangladesh exported cement worth $2.77 million compared to $2.44 million in the same four months last year.
This translated to a growth of 15.42 per cent but was down on forecast (-16.06 per cent ) to reach the target of $3.3 million set for these months of the ongoing fiscal year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.
Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at $11 million  during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year ending 31 June 2023, compared to $9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to EPB.


