BD earns $2.77m from cement exports in July-Oct

During the first four months (July and October) of FY22-23 (July-June), Bangladesh exported cement worth $2.77 million compared to $2.44 million in the same four months last year.

This translated to a growth of 15.42 per cent but was down on forecast (-16.06 per cent ) to reach the target of $3.3 million set for these months of the ongoing fiscal year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at $11 million during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year ending 31 June 2023, compared to $9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to EPB.











