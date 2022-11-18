Video
Bangladesh Bank sets up Tk 50 billion agro-refinancing scheme thru loans

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has set up a Tk50 billion agro-refinancing funds for farm loan to increase the country's agricultural production.
The central bank's Agriculture Loan department in a circular on Thursday said due to world's weak supply chain management, food costs are increasing and it may continue in the coming days which may create deep crisis.
So to avoid such food catastrophe in Bangladesh the central bank has created the refinancing loan scheme  from its own fund. Farmers can get loans at cheaper costs from it to increase food production. The scheme tenure is till 2024.
Banks related with farm and rural loans can come under agreement with the central bank's agriculture loan department for disbursement of the fund with a participatory agreement.
The circular said BB loan department will disburse loans as per participatory banks' demands, their disbursement targets, capability and other criteria.
The central bank in this regard in the circular has clarified in details the refinancing terms and conditions, interest rates, repayments system, distributions process, loans duration, management and other issues.
The circular issued to all scheduled commercial banks' chief executive officers also elaborated about loans' reporting, monitoring and necessary papers that farmers or loan recipients need to show.
As per BB circular among major sectors of agriculture few are paddy cultivation, fish farming, vegetables, fruits, flowers, poultry and dairy milk productions. The participatory banks can avail loan from the scheme at 0.5 per cent interest. Banks can charge 4 percent interest from farmers.  
The maximum loan duration is 18 months for banks for paying the principal amount with interests and farmers with three months grace period the tenure is also 18 months.


