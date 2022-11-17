COP27: Tough negotiations ahead for summit in final week

Climate change has reached a point where people can no longer adapt to many of the impacts. Delegates at the annual UN climate summit (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, spent much of the first week discussing the suffering already happening across the world as a result of climate change, and took the first tentative steps towards figuring out how to pay developing countries for this loss and damage, according to the international news agency.

There were a few pledges from individual governments: USD 50 million from Austria, USD 12 million from New Zealand, GBP 5 million from Scotland, and USD 2.5 million from Belgium. That is a drop in the ocean, and at this stage in the negotiations, it's unclear how this can be integrated into the loss and damage finance mechanism that is being negotiated at the talks, and which is likely to be a key area of discussion over the coming years.

Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda and representative of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), told reporters on the sidelines of COP27 that finance for loss and damage should come from wealthy states and taxes on fossil fuel firms. Notably, the conference is being attended by over 6,000 representatives of coal, oil and gas companies, a 25% increase from last year.

AOSIS would like to see an agreement at COP27 on a fund that is "truly operational" by 2024, Browne said. He also wanted large greenhouse gas emitters among developing countries, such as China, India and South Africa, to pay for loss and damage.

As in previous climate summits, the most contentious issue has been climate finance from developed to developing countries. In a year marked by disasters worsened by climate change, developing countries showed a united front during the summit's first week on the need for money, including for loss and damage. Developed countries continued to push back on such demands.

Bhupender Yadav, India's environment minister, told The Third Pole that the country fully supported other developing countries in their demand for climate finance, including the establishment of a separate fund to pay for loss and damage. The demand was most forcefully articulated by Pakistan, which has suffered devastating floods this year. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare gesture by visiting the Pakistan pavilion at the summit and lending his support to the demand. Pakistan is also the current chair of the G77 and China group, a bloc of over 130 countries that conduct climate negotiations together.

at the end of the first week, the detailed negotiations remained stalled on all fronts: mitigation of emissions, adaptation to climate change impacts and the loss and damage finance mechanism.

There has been little progress on the 2009 promise by developed countries to mobilise USD 100 billion a year in climate finance for developing countries by 2020. So far, governments at this year's summit have not even been able to agree on how to report on this broken promise. Developing countries sought a substantive decision that would balance mitigation and adaptation finance. The Adaptation Fund remains woefully short of money. Pledges to the fund worth USD 174.6 million have not been kept.

Delegates did agree that there was a gap between needs and availability of loss and damage finance and the urgency to address this, especially after a disaster. Some rich countries pointed out that they do this already; developing countries responded that they wanted a separate mechanism under the control of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change rather than ad hoc help. The Indian delegate said while humanitarian aid and responses remain necessary following a disaster, loss and damage is about resilient recovery and should be in the form of grants, not loans.









