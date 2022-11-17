Video
Dengue: 3 die, 767 patients hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41


The rise of dengue patients increasing alarmingly along with the number of deaths. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital at Kamrangirchar in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three more deaths from Dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 216 .
During the period, 767 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the new patients, this year's dengue caseload reaches 50,759 , it said.
Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka and another from
Chattogram division.
The new figures raised the death toll in the Dhaka division to 130, in Chattogram division to 55.
Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi, and five in Mymensingh division.
Of the new patients, 464 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 303 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 2,729 dengue patients, including 1,528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The Directorate has recorded 47,814 recoveries so far this year.
On November 8, this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019.    -UNB


