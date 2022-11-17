Video
Foreign Secy Masud Bin Momen gets 2-year job extension

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Foreign Ministry Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen has been given an extension of two years in service on contract after completion of his regular service period.
The service age of 59 years of the Foreign Service cadre official will be completed on December 5 this year. His contractual
service will start from December 6 or the date he will join the contractual job, according to a notification of the Public Administration Ministry issued on Wednesday.
The notification also said due to his contractual service, his post retirement leave (PRL) will remain suspended. The terms of references of the contract will be mentioned in the contract paper to be signed by the government and the foreign secretary.


