Unlike pharma, agro-chemicals missing market potentials

Unlike development of pharmaceuticals industries under the World Trade Organization's trade related aspects of intellectual property rights Bangladesh's agro chemical sector is missing its market potentials.

Currently Bangladesh being a member of least developed countries' group enjoys the opportunities of manufacturing both patented and patent expired pharmaceutical products for domestic and export market. Like Pharmaceuticals agro chemicals also enjoy the same opportunities but it is being untapped.

Currently fifty per cent of the agro chemicals market is dominated by a several numbers of foreign companies with their patented products and the farmers buy them with higher prices.

Despite several times initiatives Bangladeshi agro chemical based companies are yet to get the government's policy supports in manufacturing patented higher effective and modern chemicals to be used for local agriculture and also to be exported in the least development countries.

According to sector insiders the local market size for agro chemicals are about $500 million and the maximum amount is grabbed by foreign companies.

Whereas being an LDC member Bangladesh deserves the rights to manufacture patented high yield agro chemicals without paying royalties to the foreign patented companies, the sector insiders said and added the government's different bodies are not encouraging the local manufactures.

KSM Mustafizur Rahman, Convener, Bangladesh Agrochemicals Manufacturers Association (BAMA) said currently there are 23 local compliant agro chemicals licensed companies in the country with complete world standards manufacturing plants.

"But we are not getting permission from our authority", he said. As a result the foreign companies are doing monopoly business. He said farmers like patented foreign products due to their high effectiveness in farming crops.

"Like pharmaceuticals we are also capable to reverse engineer those patented products in our manufacturing units", he said. And for this the government's agriculture related departments should focus on providing all necessary permission, he added.

Mustafizur Rahman also Managing Director, National Agricare Group said the government should allow local companies to manufacture patented agro chemicals by utilizing the WTO given facilities to Bangladesh being an LDC member.

He said the government is going to seek extended period from the WTO for manufacturing patented drugs despite its developing status after 2026. He said along with pharmaceuticals the government should seek time for manufacturing agro-chemicals.

The National Agricare Group head said the WTO members extended until 1 July 2034 the deadline for least developed countries (LDCs) to protect intellectual property under the WTO's Agreement on TRIPs. As Bangladesh is going to graduate from an LDC to a developing country in the year 2026, time is running out. But as four years still left in hand, Bangladesh can focus on agro chemicals.

He said, "If we are allowed today with policy supports by the government, three to four years is enough time to develop capacity for local companies to manufacture patented agro-chemicals."

When contacted an official Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation said, "We are aware of the fact and we are working on it with collective efforts."










