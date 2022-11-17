Video
Home Front Page

Fardin Murder

Bushra lands in jail after remand

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday  sent Amatullah Bushra, the prime accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)  student Fardin Noor Parash, to jail after  the completion of her five-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate
Md Ataullah passed the order rejecting her bail plea.
Md Mojibur Rahman, Inspector of Detective Branch of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced her before it after a five-day remand. The IO said in his forwarding report Bushra gave important information about the killing which is being verified.  She needs to be kept in jail until the investigation is completed, the IO said.
The defence submitted a petition seeking bail saying that their client, Bushra was not involved with the offence.
Upon hearing both sides, the court turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send her to Jail.
 Earlier, Fardin's father Nuruddin Rana filed a case with Rampura police station against Bushra and some unidentified person.
Following the filing of the case, police arrested Bushra from her house at Dhaka's Banasree area. Bushra is a third-year student of East West University.    


