Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB curtails banks' power to waive interest on loans

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is seeking to curtail the powers of the banks' board of directors to waive interest on loans without consultation with the relevant departments.
The central bank's Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) on Wednesday issued a circular in this regard.  
It instructed the banks in case of interest waiver they have to take the opinion of the head of internal control and compliance (HICC) through internal audit department.
The circular stated that in essential cases, the opinion of the HICC should be taken through the internal audit department of the bank to confirm the rationale of relaxation of the conditions for collection of funds.
It said that banks can waive interest on loans due to various uncontrollable reasons such as death of the borrower, natural calamities, epidemics, flood, due to distress, or closed project bank loan interest may be waived in whole or in part.
But recently, it has been seen that the banks often waive the interest of various customers without considering these special circumstances.
"This may create      disinclination among the customers to pay the bank dues within the stipulated time to get the interest waiver facility, which is against the overall credit discipline in the banking sector," it said.
For this purpose, to create awareness among the customers to pay the bank's dues within the prescribed period, maintain overall credit discipline and protect the customers' interests, the new guidelines should be followed in the waiver of all types of interest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Momen thanks Egypt for taking up 'loss and damage' on COP27 agenda
COP27: Tough negotiations ahead for summit in final week
Dengue: 3 die, 767 patients hospitalised
Foreign Secy Masud Bin Momen gets 2-year job extension
Unlike pharma, agro-chemicals missing market potentials
Bushra lands in jail after remand
BB curtails banks' power to waive interest on loans
BD polls no concern of foreigners: Turkish envoy


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft