Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:06 AM
BD polls no concern of foreigners: Turkish envoy

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan said on Wednesday that Bangladesh was trying to hold the next general election in free and  fair manner with the participation of all the parties.
He said that the election was not an issue of the  foreigners, it would depend entirely on Bangladesh and
its people.
"It's for Bangladesh to decide whether the election will be free and fair, not for the foreigners," he said  speaking at "Meet the Ambassador" at a city hotel.
"There is room for dialogue among political parties to resolve any crisis. The government and the Election Commission are trying to do their best to create the possibility of participation by all the parties, " he said.
Referring to election related comments made by  Awami League and BNP representatives at the event, he said political parties need to talk to each other to address their differences.
He said that the government alone cannot solve all the issues.
"I understand your positions. I think instead of sharing your views with me, you should sit down and talk to each other. That's what I am suggesting," he said with a smile. The audience also took the comments with a smile.
When, AL's former MP Nurjahan Begum Mukta wanted to know whether he would force any party to participate in the election if it does not do it on its own, he said there must be willingness to hold an election for the benefit of the country.
"I know there are issues which can be addressed," he added.
He expressed the government of Bangladesh would  live up to the expectation of all people.
"I think the next 5-10 years will be much brighter for Bangladesh if it can hold the next general election in keeping with the people's expectation," he said.
He said that the government and the election commission were trying to do their best to create an opportunity of participation by the opposition parties in the election.
He said that without the participation of the opposition, Bangladesh would miss the opportunity to hold free and fair election.
He said that the happenings in Bangladesh were something for the people of in this country to deal with.
Bangladesh-Turkey ties, he said, were marked by  a long history of friendship based on solid collaboration, partnership and mutual trust.
He said that Turkey looked forward to broaden its traditional partnership with Bangladesh.
"We are always with the people of Bangladesh in their good and bad times," he said.
Replying to a question, Turan said that Turkey saw  Bangladesh as a "trustworthy manufacturing hub."
"Bangladesh is going to be Turkey's prominent partner in the region," he said.
He said, Turkey was keen to diversify its trade with and investment in Bangladesh.
Asked whether, Turkish was in favour of developing  strategic ties with Bangladesh, he said, that would depend on mutual  agreement.
The Centre for Governance Studies'(CGS) Executive Director  Zillur Rahman moderated the discussions, hosted by CGS with support from  Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

