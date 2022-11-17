EC to elevate field level officers: Election Commissioner Anis

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to elevate the status of its field level officers working in districts and upazilas.

The EC has decided to upgrade 45 district election officers to the rank of Deputy Secretary and election officers in 'A' grade upazilas to grade-6 from grade-9.

According to the Civil Service Rules, grade-9 is the entry point for a cadre officer (assistant secretary or assistant commissioner) in civil administration while senior assistant secretary is in grade-6.

Until now, only district election officers of 19 old greater districts enjoyed status of Deputy Secretary (grade-5) while the others

were in grdae-6.

Upazila Election Officers (UEOs) were until now in grade-9.

The Administrative Reforms Committee of the Election Commission on Wednesday decided to upgrade the officers as there will be no financial involvement.

After getting approval of the Election Commission the matter will be sent to the Public Administration Ministry for approval, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, also head of the Administrative Reforms Committee, told reporters at his office.

He said that problem arose for the Election Commission due to Election Officers of 19 greater districts enjoying the status of Deputy Secretary while the others enjoying the status of senior assistant secretary.

He said that a large number of UEOs worked for 16 to or 7 years in grade-9, getting no promotion despite drawing salary of grade-6 officer.

The EC has 522 Upazila and Thana Election Officers.

Replying to a question, he said that most of the newly created post of Assistant Upazila or Thana Election Officers, Anis said would be filled by promoting existing personnel, and some of the posts would be filled through recruitment.

"As the EC has no 'recruitment rules' the draft recruitment rules has been sent to the Public Administration Ministry for approval. If the Secretarial Committee of the Cabinet Division approves the draft recruitment rules, it would be sent to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission for recruiting the officers," he added.







