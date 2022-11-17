Video
EC mulling 4 lakh CCTVs for 12th general election  

Feasibility study to begin soon

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Aiming at conducting the upcoming 12th general election under total CCTV coverage the Election Commission (EC) is likely to start feasibility study soon. Based on the outcome of the study Election Commission will take a decision about installation of CCTV cameras in 300 constituencies in the 12th general elections.
Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said this on Tuesday while speaking to journalists at Agargaon EC building on Wednesday.
He said, "Technically, 400,000 CCTV cameras can be installed in the polling stations of 300 constituencies, but how it will be monitored is being scrutinized. The mechanism of how these will be monitored should be found out."
"How much space and manpower will be required to monitor 4 lakh CCTVs will be identified. After that the decision of installing CCTV Camdra will be taken," he added.  
"Pointing out that the decision      of the EC regarding the irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 constituencies and taking measures will be known within the next week, Anisur Rahman said, "Action will be taken for the irregularities. Not everyone is guilty of the same crime. Extent of crime will vary. In that case the decision will also be different for everyone."
He said, "The final decision will be made after evaluating investigation reports. A decision will be made by coordinating everyone's comments."
Anisur Rahman said, "What will be the punishment is clear in the law and rules. If a criminal offence is committed, then a criminal case will be filed instead of a departmental one.


