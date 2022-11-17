IUB opens Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence



Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has opened Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence (SCMLE).

Inaugurating the centre on IUB campus in Bashundhara Residential Area in the city on Tuesday, State Minister for Culture K M Khalid, MP, said that the Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence would provide opportunities of learning many languages.

he said that the Centre for Endangered Languages would document and preserve languages spoken by ethnic groups in Bangladesh.

He said that Bangladesh War of Liberation began with the Language Movement.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "fought for our language".

