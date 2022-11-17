6 including a Chinese nat'l jailed for embezzling Tk 2.59cr

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced six people including a Chinese national to different terms of imprisonment in a case filed over the embezzlement of Tk 2.59 crore.

Chinese National Yang Wang Chung, chairman of The Sinfa Knitters Ltd, its managing director Khasru Al Rahman were sentenced to 13 years imprisonment while its other two directors Golam Mostafa and Mansurul Haque were sentenced to 10 year.

Former senior-vice president Abdul Wadud Khan and former executive vice-president Shahabuddin Chowdhury of National Bank Ltd were sentenced to six years in jail.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the Abdul Wadud and Shahabuddin, who were on bail. Convicts Yang Chung, Golam Mostafa, Mansurul Haque and Khasru Al Rahman were tried in absentia. The court fined them Tk 2.59 crore.

The case statement is that the Chinese national, in collusion with the bank officials, took Tk 2,59,40,148 loan from the National Bank Ltd submitting forged documents in the name of the Sinfa Knitters Ltd. Later the accused misappropriated all the money. Following the incident, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against them with Motijheel Police Station on January 17 in 2017.

After an investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them on June 24 in 2018. The court framed charges against them on September 18 of 2019.





