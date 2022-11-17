HC order over contempt of court law released

The full text of the High Court verdict that declared illegal the contempt of court law, which gave some protection to journalists and government officials, released on Wednesday.

In its verdict the HC declared the Contempt of Court Act-2013 void and unconstitutional saying that its provisions are discriminatory since those give protection to a section of people.

The then HC bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice ABM Altaf Hossain had on September 26 in 2013 gave the judgment after hearing on a writ petition -- public interest litigation -- filed by SC lawyers Asaduzzaman Siddiqui and Ayesha Khatoon.

Advocate Manzill Murshed, counsel for the petitioners, told media on Wednesday that he has received the full copy of the High Court verdict.

The Jatiya Sangsad enacted the law on February 19 in 2013.

Responding to the writ petition by two Supreme Court lawyers challenging the legality of eight provisions of the law, which exempted journalists and government officials from contempt charges, the HC bench declared the law as illegal and unconstitutional.

In its verdict, the HC bench said provisions of the contempt of court law, which are contradictory to articles 27, 108 and 112 of the constitution, have curtailed the powers of the highest court of the country.

Article 27 of the constitution says, "All citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law".

The HC verdict cited a Supreme Court verdict in the 90s and said the freedom of press is not unlimited as per the law.

A specific periphery should remain in place for fair and truthful publications, the judgment said.

The press is a big power, and court takes help from the press almost every day, it said.

The court does not want to limit the freedom of press, but this freedom should not be unfettered.

The judgment said those who have no idea about law and court proceedings should not be allowed to write whatever they wish on the proceedings.





