AL didn’t arrest Tarique Rahman: Whip Swapon

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:05 AM
Home Back Page

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary and Whip of AL Parliamentary Part Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon said on Wednesday AL did not arrest BNP leader Tarique Rahman.
Speaking as the chief guest at Moheshkhali upazila AL conference, Swapon said that Tarique was sentenced by a  court and arrested by his maternal uncle and uncle's close friend and trusted colleagues of his mother.
Swapon said, "Only his uncles can say why he was tortured or given scientific therapy for correction. But there is a common saying that one cannot change his nature."
He said, "Who else, while in power, can commit heinous crime like grenade attack to kill the head of the main political party of the country by using state machinery. He can support militancy through  conspiracy to destroy our country's image, economy and prospects."
"All sensible will say that the young man is mentally ill, abnormal, deranged and wrongheaded. Therapy could not correct him. Rather, he has lost his mental balance in exile. No deranged person can be the leader of a nation," said Swapon.
He requested BNP to arrange better treatment of its  leader without spending extra money or sweats.
AL Religious Affairs Secretary Sirajul Mostofa and Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Ray Nandi also spoke as special guests while Moheshkhali upazila AL President Anowar Pasha Chowdhury chaired the upazila triennial conference.



