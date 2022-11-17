BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally : Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said it is not understandable why BNP wants to cause public suffering by blocking the main road of the capital in the name of December 10 rally.

He said this in response to questions on this issue during an exchange of views with journalists in the meeting room of his ministry at the secretariat.

The Minister said, "It is not appropriate for any political party to cause suffering to the people by doing rally in main roads. That's why our leader Awami League President Sheikh Hasina always emphasizes on gatherings on off days and in open fields so that people don't suffer. Journalists are vocal about blocking the road, especially the main road, and the general public does not want it."

Hasan Mahmud said, "I was surprised to see that BNP wanted to hold a rally on the main road of Naya Paltan. It is the main road of Dhaka city. People will suffer if they do rally on it. There are many fields-Suhrawardy Udyan, Purbachal trade fair ground and many other fields-in Dhaka city. I don't understand why they want to hold a rally on the main road of Dhaka city."

"It facilitates vandalism, there are shops on the streets and it facilitates terrorist activities. I do not know whether it will be done for that purpose," he added.

Meanwhile, when journalists brought up the issue of Human Rights Day on December 10, the Information Minister said, "BNP is a party that violates human rights. BNP was born undemocratically and through murder. Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, killed thousands of soldiers by hanging without trial. After the execution of many, the verdict of the trial was and this is documented. He killed thousands of our party leaders and activists.

"With due respect to his wife Begum Khaleda Zia, I would like to say that she did not fall short either. The 21st August grenade attack, the attack on our assembly - these happened during Begum Zia's tenure. The question is whether they fixed the date of the rally on that day because they are gross human rights violators," Hasan Mahmud added.













