Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:05 AM
SP Ali Hossain force retired

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ali Hossain Fakir, who was attached to the Khulna Range of Police, was sent on forced retirement on Wednesday.
A notification, signed by the Public Security Division Senior Secretary Aminul Islam Khan of the Home Ministry, was issued on the day sending him to retirement on public interest.
Former commandant of Third APBn (Armed Police Battalion) was  retired following Section 45 of the Public Service Act (PSA), 2018, according to the notification.
According to Section 45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years of service.


