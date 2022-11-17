Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Decomposed body of Bangladeshi found in Feni along BD-India border

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

A decomposed body of a Bangladeshi was recovered from the No Mans' Land along the Bangladesh-India border in Parshuram Upazila of Feni on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mejbahar (47), son of late Mafizur Rahman, resident of the area. It is learnt that villagers saw the dead body first on Wednesday morning. According the family members of the deceased, India's Boarder Security Force BSF members detained Mejbahar on last Sunday evening from the border area.
They were even seen beating Mejbahar severally, family sources said and added they listened to sounds of three fires at this time. However, they did not find the body for three days of the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL didn’t arrest Tarique Rahman: Whip Swapon
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally : Hasan
SP Ali Hossain force retired
Decomposed body of Bangladeshi found in Feni along BD-India border
Covid: 1 death, 35 new cases reported     
Patenga Container Terminal trial run begins
BNP won’t compromise on  democracy restoration: Fakhrul
BNP will no more be allowed to ‘play with fire’: Quader


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft