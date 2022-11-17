Decomposed body of Bangladeshi found in Feni along BD-India border

A decomposed body of a Bangladeshi was recovered from the No Mans' Land along the Bangladesh-India border in Parshuram Upazila of Feni on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mejbahar (47), son of late Mafizur Rahman, resident of the area. It is learnt that villagers saw the dead body first on Wednesday morning. According the family members of the deceased, India's Boarder Security Force BSF members detained Mejbahar on last Sunday evening from the border area.

They were even seen beating Mejbahar severally, family sources said and added they listened to sounds of three fires at this time. However, they did not find the body for three days of the incident.









