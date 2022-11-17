Covid: 1 death, 35 new cases reported     

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 35 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the total fatalities rose to 29,430 while the caseload rose to 2,036,268, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 1.05 per cent from Tuesday's 0.91 per cent as 3,324 samples were tested during the period. The deceased was a man from Dhaka division. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 97.44 per cent.

In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB















