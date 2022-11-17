Video
Home Back Page

Patenga Container Terminal trial run begins

Rice from Myanmar arrives

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: The trail operation of the newly-built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) began on Wednesday with the unloading of imported rice from a ship.
CPA sources said, MCL-19, a vessel laden with rice imported from Myanmar took berth at PCT jetty on Tuesday afternoon and unloading began in Wednesday morning after a Milad Mahfil was held at the terminal area. The stevedoring agency of the ship has organised the Milad Mahfil in the shed.
"The handling of ships carrying imported rice will continue in the PCT till the formal opening," Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer.
Omar Faruk said the CPA has taken the initiative to expedite the unloading of the imported rice in order to meet the local demand of food grains.
Meanwhile, several ships laden with imported rice have arrived in the Chattogram Port. So, it is necessary for the CPA to expedite berthing the unloading of rice from the ships as quickly as possible.
To cater to the need for handling containers, the CPA had started the construction works of PCT with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is spread over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.
The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lakh TEUs of containers.
The PCT was supposed to be operated under Public Private Partnership (PPP). But the PPP Authority could not yet appoint an operator for PCT.
So, the CPA has decided to initiate the operation by the equipment and manpower of Chattogram Port Authority.
The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore.


