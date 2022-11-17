Video
BNP won’t compromise on  democracy restoration: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday, "BNP will not compromise with any evil force in terms of restore democracy in the country."
Speaking with the journalists at the 46th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani at Jatiya Press Club he said, "The people of the country are express their solidarity with our anti government movement. We will not compromise with any evil forces to achieve certain goal of
people."
"We have proved that BNP leaders and activists are ready to sacrifice their lives to establish people rights in the country," said Fakhrul and added "BNP ready to offer more sacrifice to save the entity of the country.  Every kind of oppression, false cases, disappearance and killing will accelerate our movement."
He said, "Maulana Bhashani did not participate in politics for his personal interest, he always worked for the welfare of the people. He made example of political generosity in 1954 by rejecting the offer to be a Minister."
"Now a day it is very hard to find out the followers of the Maulana Bhashani, because the ruling party distorted history and misguide our new generation," Fakhrul alleged.        
He said, "To defeat the evil power we have to follow the political ideology of Maulana Bhashani. His political guideline will help us to win against the fascist government."
He claimed Awami League government filed false cases against the 35 lakh BNP leaders and activities and within two months false cases filed against new 500 leaders and activists.
He urged to the leader and activists to take preparation to strengthen anti government movement.


