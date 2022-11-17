DU BCL leaders allegedly assault journo on campus

A Dhaka University correspondent of a national daily on Wednesday brought allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse against three Chhatra League leaders and some other unknown persons of Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit of the university.

Meanwhile, the hall administration formed a four-member probe committee led by House Tutor Dr Azharul Islam to probe into the allegations on Wednesday.

Victim Tausiful Islam, DU Correspondent of the Daily Observer lodged a written complaint with Provost of the Hall and submitted a copy of the complaint to the Proctor of the University.

Tausif alleged Tushar Hossain of Marketing Department (2016-17 session), Muntasir Mamun Rifat of Islamic Studies Department (2015-16), Sirazul Islam of Finance Department (2015-16) and some other unknown BCL men of Surja Sen Hall unit interrogated him as to why he did not listen to the "full lecture" of hall Chhatra League President Mariyam Zaman Sohan and General Secretary Siam Rahman at the reading rooms of the hall at around 11:00pm on Tuesday.

According to the written complaint, Tausif followed the group of BCL men led by president and general secretary while they were heading to the reading rooms of the hall.

"I listened to them in the first reading room and learnt they were instructing students several things regarding use of the reading rooms. As they entered the other reading room, I found they were delivering the same speech given in the first reading room. I was about to come out whispering to myself 'Oh that same lecture.' Soon Tushar, Muntasir and Sirazul, who were outside the reading room obstructed me violently and started interrogating me," he added.

He further said one of them pushed him while all of them abused him, journalism, DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) and its President and General Secretary by name.

He added, "Tushar even threatened me with expulsion from the hall after giving me a good thrashing."

"I now feel insecure in the hall," Tausif said and added, "Tushar was furious at me since I made news against his misdeeds titled, "DU BCL leaders return snatched goods to victim" published on October 5 on the Daily Observer."

However, the alleged BCL leaders denied the allegation and called it a misunderstanding.

Talking to journalists, hall Chhatra League President and General Secretary said it was only a little misunderstanding that was settled later at night. Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani said the administration will investigate the matter sincerely.

When contacted, Provost Prof Md Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan said he formed a probe committee and the administration will take action as per the probe report. Condemning the incident, DUJA President Mamun Tushar said he hoped the administration will take strict action against the malefactor.















