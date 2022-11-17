Video
Home Back Page

Maulana Bhasani’s 46th death anniv today

Prez, PM issue messages

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Maulana Bhasani’s 46th death anniv today

Maulana Bhasani’s 46th death anniv today

The 46th death anniversary of veteran politician Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani will be observed today in the country in a befitting manner.
Maulana Bhasani, popularly known as "Majlum Jananeta (the leader of the downtrodden)", passed away on November 17 in 1976.
Marking the day, different programmes, including placing wreaths at Bhasani's grave in Santosh of Tangail, discussions and doa mahfils, have been taken in the capital and at Santosh in Tangail.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the 46th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani, paying glowing tributes to the late legendary political figure of the country.
In his message, President M Abdul Hamid said Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani is a memorable name in the politics of the Indian subcontinent as his politics was based on village and against the colonial rule. Bhasani did politics for the welfare of working class people, including peasants and labourers, he said, adding that he struggled throughout his life for the people and the country.  The president said Bhasani played very remarkable role during the country's Liberation war.
 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said Maulana Bhasani had worked throughout his life for establishing the rights of the working-class people.
Maulana Bhasani was always vocal against repression-oppression of Pakistani rulers, she said, adding that Bhasani played an important role in flourishing Bengali nationalism.
"Maulana Bhasani had ideological alliance and political closeness with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bhasani struggled for an oppression and deprivation free and progressive, democratic and non-communal Bangladesh," the Prime Minister added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

