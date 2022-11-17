

Prof Kashem new VC of KAU

President and Chancellor of the University M Abdul Hamid approved Prof Dr Kashem as the VC of Agricultural University for four-year term. In 1989, Dr Kashem joined as a lecturer of the Patuakhali Science and Technology University. KHULNA, Nov 16: Professor Dr Abul Kashem Chowdhury, teacher of Genetics and Plant Breedings Department of Patuakhali Science and Technology University, has been appointed new Vice Chancellor of the Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) on Wednesday.