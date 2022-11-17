Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prof Kashem new VC of KAU

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Prof Kashem new VC of KAU

Prof Kashem new VC of KAU

KHULNA, Nov 16: Professor Dr Abul Kashem Chowdhury, teacher of Genetics and Plant Breedings Department of Patuakhali Science and Technology University,   has been appointed new Vice Chancellor of the Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) on Wednesday.
President and Chancellor of the University M Abdul Hamid approved Prof Dr Kashem as the VC of Agricultural University for four-year term.  In 1989, Dr Kashem joined as a lecturer of the Patuakhali Science and Technology University.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Kashem new VC of KAU
Mahbub Jamil passes away
2 RU students sent to jail after remand
World COPD Day observed
Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar
Shamim visits water reservoir project at IIUC
4 drug traffickers sentenced to death in Cox's Bazar
NSU, Metlife sign MoU


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft