Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mahbub Jamil passes away

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Mahbub Jamil passes away

Mahbub Jamil passes away

Mahbub Jamil, a businessman and a cultural personality, who was also part of the Fakhruddin Ahmed-led caretaker government, has died in hospital care at the age of 83.
He passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He has left behind a son, a daughter and many well-wishers.
Jamil, also a trustee of Biswa Sahitya Kendra, had been suffering from old-age complications. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 26 due to lung ailments, his son Rubaiyat Jamil said.
His first funeral prayer service will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers and the second one will be held at the premises of private TV station Channel I. He will be buried at Banani graveyard, Rubaiyat added.
Jamil was appointed as a special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government, Fakhruddin Ahmed, with the rank of a minister in 2008. He was in charge of the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.
Jamil also served as chairman of Singer Bangladesh Ltd, International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, ICE Retail Initiative Ltd and IL Capital Ltd. He was appointed as an adviser to the Board of Directors of Robi Axiata in 2011.
Jamil was involved with different cultural organisations over the last four decades.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Kashem new VC of KAU
Mahbub Jamil passes away
2 RU students sent to jail after remand
World COPD Day observed
Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar
Shamim visits water reservoir project at IIUC
4 drug traffickers sentenced to death in Cox's Bazar
NSU, Metlife sign MoU


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft