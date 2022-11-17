Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Imo Apps Hacking

2 RU students sent to jail after remand

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

Two students of Rajshahi University, who were arrested on charges of defrauding a woman, were sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday after a day remand in a case filed for swindling money through imo apps hacking.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after Sub Inspector Hossain Patwari of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police produced the duo before the court after a one-day remand.
The remanded students are Shakib Khan and Rejwan Islam, both are students of Fine Arts faculty of the university. A team of Cyber Crime Unit conducted a drive in Rajshahi city following the case and arrested the accused on Sunday morning.  
The case against them is that they hacked imo apps of an Oman expatriate Ruhul Amin.  They informed his wife, Laily Begum that her husband was detained in Oman. They took Tk 51,000 from the expatriate's wife from two Bikash numbers. Later her husband was nformed that a fraud syndicate swindled money from her. In this regard Laily Begum filed a case with Khilgaon police station under Digital Security Act (DSA).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Kashem new VC of KAU
Mahbub Jamil passes away
2 RU students sent to jail after remand
World COPD Day observed
Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar
Shamim visits water reservoir project at IIUC
4 drug traffickers sentenced to death in Cox's Bazar
NSU, Metlife sign MoU


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft