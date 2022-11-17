2 RU students sent to jail after remand

Two students of Rajshahi University, who were arrested on charges of defrauding a woman, were sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday after a day remand in a case filed for swindling money through imo apps hacking.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after Sub Inspector Hossain Patwari of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police produced the duo before the court after a one-day remand.

The remanded students are Shakib Khan and Rejwan Islam, both are students of Fine Arts faculty of the university. A team of Cyber Crime Unit conducted a drive in Rajshahi city following the case and arrested the accused on Sunday morning.

The case against them is that they hacked imo apps of an Oman expatriate Ruhul Amin. They informed his wife, Laily Begum that her husband was detained in Oman. They took Tk 51,000 from the expatriate's wife from two Bikash numbers. Later her husband was nformed that a fraud syndicate swindled money from her. In this regard Laily Begum filed a case with Khilgaon police station under Digital Security Act (DSA).







