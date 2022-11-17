World COPD Day observed

The Word COPD Day was observed worldwide on Wednesday. Theme in order to mark the day for this year is "Lung for Life".

A scientific conference was organized by the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest & Hospital (NIDCH) at Dr Narayan Chandra Nitai auditorium of National Asma Centre on Wednesday with the initiative of the Chest and Heart Association & Hospital.

The scientific blog of that event was "Gold COPD Guideline 2022, was presented by Dr Goutom Sen, Register, Respiratory Medicine.















