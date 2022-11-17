Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday requested apparel manufacturers and buyers to collaborate keeping in view workers' wage review due next year amid global crisis and soaring inflation.  
Inaugurating Dhaka Apparel Summit 2022, he said that the buyers should not put apparel manufacturers under pressure over prices.
Chaired by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan, the function was attended by former BGMEA Presidents Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin,MP, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Induatry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin.
 "Apparel workers wage review is due next year amid the global crisis. The importing countries  should take it into consideration," he said.
He said that Bangladesh was holding negotiations with the importing countries for a sustained growth of the apparel industries.
He said that payment of fair price by importing countries in the west could help sustained growth of apparel industries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Kashem new VC of KAU
Mahbub Jamil passes away
2 RU students sent to jail after remand
World COPD Day observed
Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar
Shamim visits water reservoir project at IIUC
4 drug traffickers sentenced to death in Cox's Bazar
NSU, Metlife sign MoU


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft