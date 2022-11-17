Apparel manufacturers, buyers need to collaborate: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday requested apparel manufacturers and buyers to collaborate keeping in view workers' wage review due next year amid global crisis and soaring inflation.

Inaugurating Dhaka Apparel Summit 2022, he said that the buyers should not put apparel manufacturers under pressure over prices.

Chaired by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan, the function was attended by former BGMEA Presidents Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin,MP, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Induatry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin.

"Apparel workers wage review is due next year amid the global crisis. The importing countries should take it into consideration," he said.

He said that Bangladesh was holding negotiations with the importing countries for a sustained growth of the apparel industries.

He said that payment of fair price by importing countries in the west could help sustained growth of apparel industries.







