Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:04 AM
Shamim visits water reservoir project at IIUC

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: AKM Enamul Haque Shamim MP, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources visited the project undertaken by the Ministry of Water Resources for the construction and beautification of fresh water reservoir in the Ghodamara Canal at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) Campus on Wednesday.
 IIUC Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP presided over the event while Deputy Minister AKM Enamul Haque Shamim,MP present as the chief guest.
Deputy minister said, "The quality of education and technology in Bangladesh has reached the best level under the hands of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the students of Bangladesh are studying in universities like Harvard today."


