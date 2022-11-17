NSU, Metlife sign MoU

Metlife Bangladesh and leading educational institution North South University will operate a series of programmes under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the benefit of the university's researchers and students.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by M Alauddin Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer, MetLife Bangladesh and NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam at NSU campus.

As per the MoU, the NSU students will be able to know about internship and working opportunities at Metlife Bangladesh. They will also get the opportunity to work jointly with Metlife Bangladesh in preparing their thesis papers.

Dr Norman K.Swazo, Director, Office of Research, NSU gave the welcome speech.

Among others, Dr Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury , Prof Dr Jashim Uddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Arifur Rahman were present.












