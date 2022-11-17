Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Make Dhaka pollution free

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Letter To the Editor
Dear Sir,

The city dwellers in Dhaka encouter numerous problems everyday including traffic jam, unsafe water and water scarcity, load shedding, etc. Nowadays, we are experiencing an extreme level of dust pollution mainly due to ongoing construction projects across the city. In the absence of effective coordination among urban agencies such as Rajuk and the city coporations, the problem has become acute.

According to a recent study, the highest level of particulate matter (PM-10), commonly known as dust, during the last dry season in Dhaka was 499 ugm/m3, whereas the permissible level is 150 ugm/m3 as set in the Environment Conservation Rules 1997. The authorities concerned are perhaps trying, but the reality is that Dhaka is undergoing constant construction and reconstruction projects throughout the entire year.

We should curb dust pollution by forcing the constructors to take measures so that dust remains around the construction area only. We hope that the authorities will come up with a detailed plan on how to curb dust pollution in Dhaka.

Hasibul Islam
Goran,Khilgaon



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Make Dhaka pollution free
US politics behind FBI probe of Abu Akleh killing
Climate change: Reality vs rhetoric
Misuse of  agricultural land  
Implications of ASEAN summit on Myanmar crisis
Russian Foreign Minister’s upcoming Dhaka visit
Sound climate must for a liveable world
Superpowers are no more


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft