Make Dhaka pollution free

Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,



The city dwellers in Dhaka encouter numerous problems everyday including traffic jam, unsafe water and water scarcity, load shedding, etc. Nowadays, we are experiencing an extreme level of dust pollution mainly due to ongoing construction projects across the city. In the absence of effective coordination among urban agencies such as Rajuk and the city coporations, the problem has become acute.



According to a recent study, the highest level of particulate matter (PM-10), commonly known as dust, during the last dry season in Dhaka was 499 ugm/m3, whereas the permissible level is 150 ugm/m3 as set in the Environment Conservation Rules 1997. The authorities concerned are perhaps trying, but the reality is that Dhaka is undergoing constant construction and reconstruction projects throughout the entire year.



We should curb dust pollution by forcing the constructors to take measures so that dust remains around the construction area only. We hope that the authorities will come up with a detailed plan on how to curb dust pollution in Dhaka.



Hasibul Islam

Goran,Khilgaon

