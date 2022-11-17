Misuse of  agricultural land  

Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, natural disasters, etc., the world's food production and food security are at serious risk. The subject is being discussed, researched and reviewed at home and abroad. Because a humanitarian disaster centered around a food crisis can become difficult and difficult to control and deal with. The need for food is closely related to human life. There is no alternative to nutritious food for better environment, better life, beautiful and sustainable environmental protection. In the current world situation, if we cannot ensure the food security of our people, we will have to face various crises including humanitarian disasters.



Bangladesh is a major agricultural country. Despite the increase in industrial production, the contribution of agriculture sector to GDP is still 13.60 percent. The country's fertile soil is favorable for agriculture and food crop production. The country has a favorable environment for increasing agricultural production and production of agricultural products. Bangladesh has a favorable environment not only for rice and wheat production, but also for fish, vegetables, animal husbandry, meat production, potato production, and various types of fruit production. Bangladesh is in a good position in terms of production in these sectors. According to the data of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Bangladesh ranks third in rice production, vegetable production, first in hilsa production, second in fish production, fourth in goat production and seventh in goat meat production. Poultry and egg production are meeting people's needs.



One of the sectors facing dire crisis in the country is the industrial sector. Most of the small, medium and large-scale industries are on the verge of closure. The readymade garment sector is the largest reliable export segment of our domestic economy. It has a huge demand in the European market. It is sad but true that the current situation of this sector is quite fragile.



The economy of every country has collapsed due to the impact of the Corona epidemic. Later, due to the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war, the entire Europe is facing a very bad situation due to the interruption of oil and gas supply. Due to all this inflation naturally increased in the country. It has a strong impact on the developing world. Already the oil, gas and electricity crisis has left Bangladesh suffering. In particular, this results in additional costs for traders to manufacture garments.



In practical terms, we are facing a situation where our economic progress is coming to a halt before our eyes. Production in industries has fallen to less than 50 percent. If such a crisis is prolonged, our economy will come to a complete standstill-there is no doubt about that. Not only that, our situation in other important sectors of the country is not as good as expected. Although action is being taken by the government, it is not enough.



It is said that the Great Depression is coming. Countries with good reserves and the ability to purchase goods at high prices will fare somewhat better in the coming recession. Besides, if the food production capacity is sufficient, those countries can also stay in a safe zone. Import-dependent countries like us have little ability to buy food or daily necessities at high prices. So, we have to step towards the second i.e. food production.



Although the amount of agricultural land in our country is less than before, many people think that it is possible to deal with the recession with what we have. But the prerequisite in this case, must be to ensure its proper use. But the problem is, there is a massive problem in this too. In order to increase production in agricultural land, the cost of agricultural equipment and inputs for crop production should be reduced. One of the reasons for farmers' reluctance to produce crops is that the farmers' profit in the market is far away, and production costs do not want to rise. After accounting for all expenses, the farmer has to struggle to raise rice in his house. By the time the food or product reaches the final consumer, the third party, the middleman, gets a huge profit. As a result of this lack of market management, farmers are naturally reluctant to produce. Another crisis is that the government usually becomes too dependent on any one country to import any product. We have to get out of this trend.



In short, there is no major alternative situation at the moment except to increase the production of our agricultural land. In order to face the recession of the coming year, the government has to make agriculture and farmers self-reliant through proper planning. The call to use every inch of soil is coming from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself. So, let us not forget the fact that agricultural land is guaranteed 100%.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated the call to protect Bangladesh from a possible global famine or food crisis in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and to work together to bring every inch of land under cultivation and increase food production.



She urged this at a function organized on the occasion of World Food Day on Monday (October 17) morning. The Chief Minister joined the function organized at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium through video conference from the official residence Ganabhaban.



The Prime Minister said, 'I request once again not to waste any food, increase food production by bringing under cultivation whatever land there is, protect Bangladesh from the disaster that we are seeing all over the world. I believe it can be done with everyone's efforts.Sheikh Hasina said, 'Nutritious food, balanced food, safe food - this is what we want to ensure. Which not only the people of our country, but the people of the whole world need it.



Reminding that the demand for food never decreases, rather it increases, he said, "So I believe that the more production we can increase and the more we can meet the food demand, the better we will be and that can contribute greatly to our economy."



The government should take strict measures to ensure maximum food security in the country during this ongoing global crisis. Currently, the country has about 11 crore acres of fallow or uncultivated land, which is about 5 percent of the total land area. Crops or vegetables should be cultivated on this land according to the type. No cultivable land shall be left fallow.



Agriculture is a very important sector of the country's economy. At present, about one-fifth of the country's GDP is earned from the agricultural sector. Moreover, agriculture is the main and one of the sources of providing food and nutrition security to the people of this country. Even now the employment of a large population of the country is done by resorting to agriculture. As a result, more attention needs to be given to agriculture to ensure food supply, improve living conditions and create employment for the growing population.



If the uncultivated land is brought under cultivation, at least millions of people will be provided with food. Agricultural experts say so. They said that the role of agriculture in building Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty is immense. They also said that industrial revolution will take place on the basis of agriculture. Despite facing various challenges, farmers and agronomists are taking agriculture forward. There is no reason not to accept this statement in view of reality. Agriculture is moving forward, will move forward. But it is also true that there is a large amount of waste land in the country; which in cultivation.



If the production of agriculture and agricultural products does not continue to increase, the crisis may worsen day by day. Bangladesh is one of the leaders in rice production in the world, but rice production has not increased. In order to deal with the food crisis that the experts have given next year, the stock of rice should be increased. The production of agricultural products and vegetables should be increased including paddy production. Fish production should also be increased. Meanwhile, the power and water crisis pose a threat to food security. Currently, global food production is on the decline. Many countries in Asia and Africa are facing widespread food shortages. According to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), food shortages will become a major crisis in the coming years if we cannot ensure supply from outside. Bangladesh is also in the list of countries with severe food insecurity. In this context, the Prime Minister asked to give importance to increasing food production. Apart from the proper use of the arable land that we have, the uncultivated land should also be made arable and put to productive use. Agriculture is still the lifeblood of the economy. In order to increase agricultural production, attention should be paid to ensure that agriculture and farmers get protection from natural calamities.The uncultivated land must be brought under cultivation.

The writer is development worker and independent researcher













