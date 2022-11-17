Implications of ASEAN summit on Myanmar crisis

A historic event has just been done, the 40th and 41st ASEAN summit and related summits (08-13 Nov. 2022) have taken place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where Myanmar's crisis hits the top of the agenda. An event which was in the center of interest of not only the distressed people of Myanmar but also to the whole world. The whole world was eagerly waiting for the ASEAN leader's decisions on Myanmar issue, that came after the Friday's (Nov. 11) meeting. The meeting ended up with a warning to Myanmar Junta to make measurable progress on the 5-point consensus, deciding to give a specific timeline to Junta for the implementation of 5PCs anda decision to engage with NUG to seek ways out of the crisis.



The ASEAN's decisions are something we can say a breakthrough for the Myanmar crisis. Let's discuss why?



If we see the five-point consensus, it's a peace plan agreed by the ASEAN and Myanmar Junta on 24 April 2021, at the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta (Indonesia). Which says- First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint. Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the SecretaryGeneral of ASEAN. Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre. Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.



On October 15, Deputy Assistant Secretary,Melissa Brown (Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, US Department of State) reassured that, US will continue to support ASEAN in ensuring the implementation of the five-point consensus (5PCs) to resolve the political impasse in Myanmar in line with ASEAN Centrality.Most of the Western countries pledged their support on this 5PCs.



If we carefully observe, the solution of Myanmar crisis lies on this 5PCs. Immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue, ASEAN's observation etc. everything is here. That's why the world leaders believe that the implementation of 5PCs will surely resolve the crisis. But the problem is, there is no measurable steps that have been taken by the Junta in the last one year, that can prove their willingness to implement the 5PCs.



This is where November 11's meeting has taken a historic decision to give a specific timeline for the Junta to implement the peace plan. The recommendations came from the special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Oct. 27) at the ASEAN Secretariat to deliberate on ways to better implement the 5PCs. On November 12, 2022, the UN chief Antonio Guterres, after meeting with ASEAN leaders, urged Myanmar Junta to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. He also commented that the 5PCs is the only way to stability and peace.



Another long expected decision, to engage with the 'National Unity Government (NUG)'(a Myanmar government in exile formed by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a group of elected lawmakers and members of parliament ousted in the 2021 Myanmar coup d'état) is a breakthrough, eliminating ASEAN's confusion whether or not to officially engage with the Junta opposition. Engaging with NUG, not only give some legitimacy to the NUG but also surely will increase pressure on Junta to sit for discussion.



Apart all these decisions, the decision of keeping Myanmar Junta banned from all top meetings of ASEAN, might have been rethought. Myanmar Junta should be brought into table for discussions or negotiations. On table discussions with international bodies and perhaps with NUG, PDFs, EAOs may bring positive results in solving the crisis. Myanmar's problem can be more effectively discussedin presence of Myanmar's representatives. The more they're (Junta) leaving alone the more they're unnoticeable.



Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP)(a renowned human rights organization) says, from February 2021's military coup to November 11, 2022, a total 2444 people, pro-democracy activists and other civilians have been killed through military crackdowns. Killing, burning, raping, forcing to crime have been left untouched by the Junta.Day after day, month after month atrocities going on.



The atrocities and war crimes being done by the Myanmar Junta cannot be overlooked neither the sufferings of the mass people of Myanmar. The world community should take Ukraine like approach to Myanmar. The UN should take concrete actions against Myanmar Junta and compel them to sit for peace talk, establish people's power on throne.



With thisASEAN's unity to pressure Myanmar, US and international bodies support to ASEAN's 5PCs and UN's effective actions on Myanmar Junta to restore democracy and peace, we can certainly hope to see the sunrise, the people's sufferings of Myanmar ends. Let's make a world free from war, filled with love, hope and peace. Let's leave a garden-like world for the future generations not a battle zone.



The writer is an associate professor & security affairs analyst











