

Reality demands increased food production



The PM to have made such call, we believe has not only reiterated her deep concern that has almost regularly been hogging the headlines in the context of imminent food crisis in the offing, also acknowledged the future reality of the world.



In the wake of such a crisis erupted mainly from Ukraine-Russia War coupled with Covid-19 fallout, PM's points to make the country self-sufficient in food gain every ground. After all, we are one of the nations, reeling from the worst brunt of the towering price hike in many imported kitchen items due to global politics emerged in the wake of nationalist creed, stemmed from Russia-Ukraine War. Under this circumstances, boost in local production of food items, many of which are imported will no doubt bring a sigh of relief to the commoners.



Besides taking measures to stop the wastage of food, immediate actions are must for improving food storage facilities and transportation networks. PM's earlier call for not leaving an inch of land uncultivated only emphasizes the needs for more collective efforts to be on board to tackle the upcoming challenge.



Though arable land in the country is regularly narrowing down due to massive urbanization and overpopulation, we have a plus point in consideration of the characteristics of land. Our land is much more fertile compared to that of many other countries. If our policymakers prioritize proper planning and scientific method of cultivation in this regard, we believe, land constraint will not stand in the way.



The potentially disastrous implications of the war in Ukraine for global food security are clear. Billions of people are on a trajectory towards hunger, poverty, and instability, driven by conflict, COVID-19, climate change, and rising food costs.



Equally, government should remain on high alert that dubious traders and artificial market manipulators cannot make quick buck capitalizing on the global food crisis to worsen country's domestic crisis.



Because, famine, the worst form of food crisis can also emerge due to lack of access to food because of artificially soared up prices and supply disruption. And here comes the question of proper management, government's control over market, regular monitoring and supervision.



Government must take pragmatic steps to survive the imminent brunt of global food crisis. It must emphasize on advanced technologies to bring about diversification in country's agriculture.

