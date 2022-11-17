Countryside Events

The Nabanna Festival was celebrated in a colourful arrangement in Bogura on Wednesday, the first day of Bangla month Agrahayan. On this occasion, Bogura Government Mujibur Rahman Women's College Theatre brought out a rally in the morning in the town. Usually farmers harvest new paddy and celebrate this festival in this month every year. photo: observerThe government on Wednesday disbursed the prices of land acquired to build three projects in Feni. DC Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan, as the chief guest, handed over Tk 2.42 crore in cheque to 41 affected land owners at a programme held in his office in the town. ADC (Revenue) Momena Akhter and Land Acquisition Officer Mahmuda Kulsum Moni were also present at that time. photo: observer