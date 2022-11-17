NSTU holds seminar on blue economy

NOAKHALI, Nov 16: A seminar on 'Blue Economy: The new frontiers' was held at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) on Sunday.

Oceanography Department of the university organized the seminar at Freedom Fighter Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium.

NSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Didar-ul-Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme with Oceanography Department Chairman Nazmus Sakib Khan in the chair. Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was present as the invited keynote speaker.







