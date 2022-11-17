Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

NSTU holds seminar on blue economy

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Nov 16: A seminar on 'Blue Economy: The new frontiers' was held at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) on Sunday.
Oceanography Department of the university organized the seminar at Freedom Fighter Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium.
NSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Didar-ul-Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme with Oceanography Department Chairman Nazmus Sakib Khan in the chair. Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was present as the invited keynote speaker.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
NSTU holds seminar on blue economy
Two to die, six get life term in murder, drug cases
Six killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
Obituary
Sheikh Russell school opens in Pirojpur
Rooppur NPP: Installation of outer containment on at Unit-1
Thrust on building ICT knowledge among children to face 21st century


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft