Two to die, six get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced two people to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in five districts- Madaripur, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Narail.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death by hanging 14 years after killing his fiancé.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous handed down the order in the afternoon.

The 42-year-old convict Shahidul Molla is the son of Mohammad Ullah, a resident of Brahmandi Village under Jhaudi Union in Kalkini Upazila of the district.

The case statement states that deceased Farida Begum, daughter of Abdul Karim Kawri of Mohisher Char Village, had a love affair with Shahidul. They were about to get married. In the morning of May 6, 2008, Farida went out of her house with her fiancé Shahidul. On the following morning, Kalkini police found the body of Farida in a papaya orchard owned by Kader Kabiraj in South Dhuasa area under Kalkini Upazila.

Later on, Farida's brother Hannan Kawri filed a murder case with Kalkini Police Station (PS) accusing Shahidul Molla and several other unidentified persons.

On June 22, 2009, the then Sub-Inspector (SI) Harun-ar Rashid of Kalkini PS submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Shahidul Molla.

The court later recorded depositions of 12 persons including the investigation officer. Following the arguments and counter arguments, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon giving Shahidul death sentence. He was also fined Tk 50,000.

Deceased Farida Begum's brother Hannan Kawri said they got the judgement after long 14 years. "We are satisfied over the verdict," he added.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Md Siddiqur Rahman said Shahidul Molla didn't marry the deceased despite making promise to her. He then killed her after calling her out of her house.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday in Chapainawabganj sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his elder brother in Gomastapur Upazila in 2018.

Chapainawabganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Rabiul Islam handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Durul Huda, 64, a resident of Chaudala Shukrabari Gariabazar Village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

PP of the court Anjuman Ara confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, On March 4, 2018, Durul Huda hacked his elder brother Rashid to death due to a dispute over a road of their house.

The deceased's wife Jelekha Begum filed a case with Gomastapur PS in this regard on the same day.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

On Tuesday, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS in 2014.

Rajshahi Prevention of Offenses Disturbing Public Safety Tribunal Judge Zia Uddin Mahmud pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Sultan Ali, 50, hails from Chapainawabganj District.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

PP of the court Asaduzzaman Mithu confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Sultan was arrested by a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Police along with 107 grams of heroin from Kadamshohortola area in the upazila on December 8, 2014.

A case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced four people to life-term in jail for killing a child in Khetlal Upazila in 2008.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Nurul Islam handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are Bablu, Aminul Islam, Abdul Hamid and Kajal Hossain at noon.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more years in jail.

PP of the court Nripendranath Mondal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on May 3, 2008, due to a land dispute with Obaidul Rahman of Suryaban Village under Khetlal Upazila, opponent's people strangled child Tanveer and threw him in a pond.

The deceased's father Obaidul filed a case with Khetlal PS at night on the same of the incident.

After investigation, SI Siddiqur Rahman submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on August 12, 2008.

On Monday, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of nine witnesses.

NARAIL: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing wife in Lohagara Upazila in 2012.

Narail Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Keramat Ali handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Md Hedayet Sheikh, 55, son of late Golam Rabbani, a resident of Padmabila Village under Lohagara Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

Two persons were acquitted at that time as allegations brought against them were not proven.

The acquitted persons are: Md Khalil Sheikh and Anjuara Begum.

According to the prosecution, deceased Momtaz Begum was the first wife of Hedayet. He married Anjuara Begum then. Since the marriage, a family dispute was going among them.

On February 3 in 2012, Momtaz Begum went missing from the house.

Later on, her body was found in a beel in the area.

The body bore several injury marks.

A murder case was filed with Lohagara PS in this regard.

After investigation, the investigative officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing three persons.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking of depositions of 14 witnesses.

Convict Hedayet was absent during the prosecution as he has been absconding since the murder.





