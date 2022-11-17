Six killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including two women have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Tangail, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Jamalpur, Rangpur and Dinajpur, in two days.

TANGAIL: A woman was killed and her husband was injured in a road accident in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Selina Khatun, 35, wife of Alep Ali, a resident of Haldia Village under Mahishmara Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Selina Khatun was returning home riding by an auto-van after treatment of her husband. On the way, a speedy motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-van in Alokdia Bazar area in the evening, leaving the couple seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Selina dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur Police Station (PS) Murad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

JOYPURHAT: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Masuma, 35, wife of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Khasbaguri Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Masuma along with her husband Sirajul Islam, 47, was going to the district town from the house riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a passenger-laden bus of 'Chishtia Paribahan' hit the motorcycle in front of BGB headquarters in the afternoon, leaving the couple seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where Masuma succumbed to her injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Sirajul Islam was referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed as a pickup van hit him in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nayeb Ali, 55, son of Habil Uddin, a resident of Murshidpur Village under Bharshon Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a Rajshahi-bound pickup van hit the man at Goruhati intersection in Deluabari Bazar under Kusumba Union in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued by the locals and taken to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 65, a resident of Kamarpatti area under Bakshiganj Municipality.

Police and local sources said Abdul Quddus and a few others were sitting in front of a shop in the morning in Kamarpatti area. At that time, a private car lost control over its steering and hit Quddus, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police said an expatriate's wife was learning to drive at the time of the accident.

Bakshiganj Highway PS OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the private car was seized from there and a case was filed in this regard.

RANGPUR: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Limon, 25, and Roman, 26.

According to police and local sources, Limon and Roman were going towards Pirganj riding by a motorcycle in the afternoon. On the way, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Bishnail Ghoshpur area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Pirganj PS OC Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Four people have been seriously injured in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The injured persons are: Mehedi Hasan, 50, Rajab Ali, 49, Mominur Rahman, 52, and the other person is the son of Ezar Uddin of Badarganj.

Police and local sources said the four persons were heading towards Badarganj from Parbatipur riding on an auto-rickshaw.

On the way, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Chowpukur area on the Parbatipur-Rangpur highway at around 3pm, which left them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, Mehedi and Rajab Ali were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Residential Medical Officer of Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex Dr Sohanur Rahman confirmed the incident.







