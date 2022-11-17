Habibur Rahman



RAJSHAHI: Professor Habibur Rahman, former teacher of Department of Law in Rajshahi University (RU), passed away on Tuesday night. He was 78.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

Hasibul Alam Prodhan, chairman of Department of Law at RU, confirmed the matter.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Central Mosque premises in the university on Wednesday morning.

Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in his village home in Bogura.

Professor Habibur left behind two sons, a daughter, and many students and well-wishers to mourn his death.



Amirul Islam



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Md Amirul Islam alias Budu, a resident of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at 8pm on Saturday. He was 50.

He was a member of Border Guard Bangladesh posted in Maheshpur of Jhenidah District.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 3pm on Sunday.

Later on, he was buried at Daulatpur Graveyard.







