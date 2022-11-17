|
Obituary
|
Habibur Rahman
RAJSHAHI: Professor Habibur Rahman, former teacher of Department of Law in Rajshahi University (RU), passed away on Tuesday night. He was 78.
He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.
Hasibul Alam Prodhan, chairman of Department of Law at RU, confirmed the matter.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Central Mosque premises in the university on Wednesday morning.
Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in his village home in Bogura.
Professor Habibur left behind two sons, a daughter, and many students and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Amirul Islam
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Md Amirul Islam alias Budu, a resident of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at 8pm on Saturday. He was 50.
He was a member of Border Guard Bangladesh posted in Maheshpur of Jhenidah District.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at 3pm on Sunday.
Later on, he was buried at Daulatpur Graveyard.