Rooppur NPP: Installation of outer containment on at Unit-1

PABNA, Nov 16: The installation of the dome of outer containment at the reactor building of Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) began on November 10.The installation of the lower tier of the dome has already been completed.It took five hours for installing the heavy structure with a weight of 200 tonnes and a diametre of 46.3 metres in the design position at a height of 48.8 metres. But the installation of the upper tier and concreting will take place in the coming days."The outer containment is one of the key localising safety systems. It is a reinforced concrete structure protecting the reactor from severe external impacts including earthquake, tsunami or hurricane," said Alexey Deriy, ASE vice-president and director of the Roopur NPP construction project.Apart from the outer containment, the reactor building is protected with the inner containment that was installed in 2021. Double containment is a distinctive feature of the Russian design of power units with VVER-1200 reactors, ensuring the highest level of safety.