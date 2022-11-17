Video
Home Countryside

Two Day Digital Fair Begins In Khulna City

Thrust on building ICT knowledge among children to face 21st century

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 16: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque underscored the need for building ICT-based knowledge among children to face challenges of 21st century.
"Bangladesh is a wonder in Asia regarding digitalisation. We will lead ICT sector globally in future," he said as the chief guest on Wednesday while inaugurating the two-day long Digital Fair-2022 on the Circuit House ground in the city.
He said, "An automation process will begin in the mills and factories in the fourth industrial revolution at the same time. In this regard, we must focus on alternative employment facilities of labourers."
Terming people are getting facilities on using mobile phone at a cost of Tk 1000 instead of large amount of money before, he said, adding that people are getting disital services through Union Digital Center.
"We will turn country as a smart digital Bangladesh by 2041 if the development spree is ongoing," he added.
Khulna District Administration organized the fair with Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair. KMP Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhiyan addressed the programme as the special guest. Professor of Computer Science Discipline of Khulna University Dr Anup Kumar Bairagi presented the keynote paper while Associate Professor of the same discipline Sheikh Alamgir Hossain spoke. ADC (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitrya delivered the welcome speech.
In his speech, the chief guest said, a total 9,172 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs have been established in educational institutions across the country.
Earlier, a colourful rally led by the mayor was brought out in the city. A total of 69 stalls have been installed under four pavilions at the fair.


