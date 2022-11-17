Video
Home Countryside

Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Nov 16: A workshop on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) was held in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Bangabandhu Academy for Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development (BAPARD) hosted the workshop held at its academic building.
Md Moshiur Rahman, secretary of the Department of Rural Development and Cooperatives, inaugurated the programme joining as the chief guest via an online platform where BAPARD Director General Syed Robiul Alam in the chair.
Dean of the Engineering faculty of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Dr Saleh Ahammed, BAPARD Director Krishibid Md Mahmudunnabi, Deputy Directors Krishibid Mohammad Tozammel Haque and Md Abdul Goni Mia, Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy and Officer-in-Cahrge of Kotalipara Police Station Mosharaf Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
The chief guest Moshiur Rahman said, "We cannot go forward if we do not connect with the technology related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I think our daily activities will be conducted through digital technology within the next 10 years."


