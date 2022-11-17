Video
Brazil's Lula, world leaders bolster UN climate talks

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT , Nov 16: UN climate talks got a boost Wednesday as Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched the country back into the battle to curb warming and global leaders reaffirmed key pledges.
With G20 leaders issuing a final communique committing to pursue the more ambitious limits on global heating, momentum at the climate meeting in Egypt was generated at the sidelines of the fraught negotiations.
Lula kicked off a day of events Wednesday with a call to host the 2025 climate talks in the Amazon region, in his first international trip since defeating outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who presided over years of rampant Amazon deforestation.
"I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world," said Lula as he received a hero's welcome from hundreds of people applauding him at an Amazon region pavilion in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
"Brazil was not born to be an isolated country," said Lula, who was due to deliver a speech later on Wednesday.
"We will put up a very strong fight against illegal deforestation," he said, announcing the creation of a ministry of Indigenous people to protect the vast region's vulnerable communities.
Lula arrived in Egypt on Tuesday and went straight into climate diplomacy with meetings with US envoy John Kerry and China's Xie Zhenhua.
- Kerry 'pleased' -
Kerry told a COP27 biodiversity panel on Wednesday that the United States would work with other nations to help protect the Amazon.
"I was pleased last night to meet with president-elect Lula and was really encouraged by the ways in which he talked about for once and for all getting it right... in order to preserve the Amazon," Kerry said.    -AFP



